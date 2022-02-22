Hidalgo County reports 14 deaths, 587 COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths and 587 new cases Tuesday.

The individuals who died were all in their 50s, 60s and over the age of 70. They were from Alamo, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Weslaco and an undisclosed location.

According to the county, nine of the 14 deceased individuals were not vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,764.

The newly reported positive cases include 538 confirmed cases, 47 probable cases and two suspect cases. They raised the county’s total number of positive cases to 163,157, of which 99,169 are confirmed, 60,779 are probable and 3,209 are suspect.

On Tuesday the county also reported 23 new cases among students and nine new cases among staff in county schools. There have been a total of 16,314 cases among students and 4,746 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

There were also 248 people in county hospitals as of Tuesday morning, including 230 adults and 18 children. The county reported that there were 69 people in intensive care units, including 67 adults and two children.

The county also reported 503 people were released from isolation Tuesday, raising that total to 158,569, leaving 824 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 871,036 COVID-19 tests, and 707,080 of those tests had negative results.