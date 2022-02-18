59 die of COVID-19 this week as cases, hospitalizations drop in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County officials reported 59 deaths and a total of 1,977 new COVID-19 cases this week.

On Friday, officials reported 324 cases and nine COVID-related deaths, five of which were unvaccinated, according to a news release from the county.

The youngest among the deaths was an Alamo man in his 30s. Others included an Edinburg man in his 50s, two people in their 60s, and five people 70 or older.

Based on its data, 34 of the 59 deaths reported this week were of people who were unvaccinated. As of Friday, the COVID-19 death toll in Hidalgo County stands at 3,750.

In comparison, health officials reported 43 COVID-related deaths, 29 of which were unvaccinated, and a total of 3,388 positive cases during the week of Feb. 7.

Of the 324 cases reported Friday, 210 were confirmed, 112 were probable and two suspected.

Adults in their 30s led the majority of the cases with 55. Young adults in their 20s were the next age group with 51 cases.

Of the 1,977 people who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, 728 were confirmed, 1,240 were probable and nine were suspected. Hidalgo County does not include in its COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

Hospitalizations decreased this week with officials reporting 264 people were in county hospitals Friday. The majority were adults with the exception of 20 children. Moreover, 75 patients were in intensive care units; all adults with the exception of three children.

In contrast, county officials reported 302 people were in county hospitals at the start of the week. The majority were adults with the exception of 10 children. Patients in ICUs also decreased. On Monday there were 96 patients in ICUs. On Friday the count was down to 75.

Hidalgo County also reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 5,885 people at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Originally, the Regional Infusion Center opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27, but was moved to the new location Feb. 9.

The county’s total case tally is 162,570, of which 98,501 were confirmed, 60,857 probable and 3,212 suspected.

There are currently 754 active cases reported.

The county also reported 217 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 158,066.

As of Friday, a total of 867,103 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 703,804 returning negative results.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.