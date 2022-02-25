A man suspected in the October 2021 shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Mission has been arrested, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The sheriff’s office said via Facebook on Friday that 27-year-old Obed Pena was arrested at 12:30 a.m. at the Hidalgo port of entry.

The sheriff’s office began its search for Pena following the Oct. 14 death of Leonardo Veliz in the vicinity of 6 Mile Line Road and Bentsen Palm in Mission.

Investigators identified 21-year-old Jose Maria Victoria Jr. as one of the suspects involved in Veliz’s shooting and the shooting of a second male victim, who is also 21. Pena was also identified as one of the suspects at that time.

“Three additional arrests have also been made which include 21-year-old, Rolando Tovar Sanchez, 18-year-old, Angel Mata, and 19-year-old, Jonathan Mora,” the sheriff’s office said in October on Facebook. “These suspects were charged with Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence on Saturday, October 16, 2021.”

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Jason Pena had issued two arrest warrants for Obed Pena on Oct. 18.

Obed Pena is being charged with one count of criminal attempt murder and one count of first-degree murder.