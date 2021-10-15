22-year-old man identified as victim of deadly Mission shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office disclosed the name of the victim involved in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

Leonardo Veliz, 22, was pronounced dead following a shooting that began at a Stripes Store located at FM 492 and State Highway 107 in Mission, the sheriff’s office said on their Facebook page.

Witnesses reported several men armed with handguns were fighting in the Stripes parking lot and reported hearing multiple gunshots being fired before the suspects drove off.

Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to a second location near 6 Mile Line Road and Bentsen Palm Drive after receiving a call from a passing motorist who found two men inside their vehicle who were suffering gunshot wounds.

Veliz was one of those men while the second victim is an unnamed 21-year-old man who is currently being treated at a local hospital. He is in stable but critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

In their investigation, the sheriff’s office said their investigators have “developed multiple persons of interest and are following up on all leads.”

The investigation is ongoing and they are asking the community for assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

Those wishing to stay anonymous may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the smartphone app called “P3 TIPS”.

