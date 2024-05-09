Home Local News Photo Gallery: A butterfly garden is dedicated to Whitney Presas-Wedde at IDEA... Local NewsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: A butterfly garden is dedicated to Whitney Presas-Wedde at IDEA Public Schools By Joel Martinez - May 9, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Plants are placed as IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel is honored with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Mother of IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel, Monique Presas reacts as she look over a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel is honored with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A card with the image of IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel is displayed on a counter top ax she is honored with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Mother of IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel, Monique Presas, left and her grandfather, Larry Ricketts, walk pasted a saying in the hall as Presas-Weddel is honored with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Mother of IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel, Monique Presas receives a hug after a ribbon cutting as Presas-Weddel is honored with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Mother of IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel, Monique Presas, reacts as she touches the plaque honoring Presas-Weddel with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Friends and family poses for a picture as IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel is honored with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A plant, like one that was planted is placed on a chair as IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel is honored with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) IDEA Public Schools employee, Whitney Presas-Weddel is honored with a memorial butterfly garden at the IDEA Public Schools RGV Headquarters on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Weslaco High wins in regional series one game against La Joya High 1-0 Teacher who died in crash honored at IDEA’s Weslaco headquarters Brownsville mayor optimistic during ‘State of City’ address