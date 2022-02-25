Over $100 million will be poured into a modernization project to update Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge, the U.S. General Services Administration announced Friday.

The improvements will aim to increase pedestrian safety, improve traffic flow and decrease wait times. Though, no timeframe was disclosed.

Brownsville’s port of entry is one of 26 major construction and modernization projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed last year, which included $3.4 billion for such renovations in the northern and southern borders.

The only other Texas bridge included in the projects is El Paso’s Bridge of the Americas. Five are in Maine, five others in Vermont, three in Arizona, three in Washington, two in Minnesota, two in New York, and one in Alaska, California, Idaho and North Dakota.

“America’s land ports are vital to our economy and our security, with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing our borders each and every day,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said via a news release. “These bipartisan investments are a historic opportunity to modernize our land ports in ways that will create good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains, while enhancing safety and security.”

The average land port of entry is 40 years old with outdated infrastructure, affecting the commercial capacity of the billions of dollars in goods and services passing through, according to GSA.

“Our underfunded and outdated infrastructure has real costs to families, our economy, and our global competitiveness,” Senior Advisor & White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said. “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is investing in strengthening our supply chains, including our land ports which are vital for moving goods across our borders.”

GSA estimates the projects will create nearly 6,000 annual jobs over the next eight years; add $3.23 billion in total labor income across the United States; contribute an additional $4.5 billion to the National Gross Domestic Product; and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for state, local and federal governments.

Aside from increasing capacity at ports, the enhancements will also allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection “to more effectively deploy the latest technology to identify high risk activity and shipments, combat drug trafficking, and increase operational security,” the news release added.

“This is a once-in-a-generation investment that will enhance CBP’s mission to facilitate lawful trade and travel while protecting the American people and strengthen our borders,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said. “CBP’s ability to identify, screen, and inspect high-risk persons or cargo depends greatly on the operational utility of its land port of entry inspection facilities.

“This investment will improve our operational capabilities and facility infrastructure, as well as help mitigate the negative economic impact of border wait times, facilitate the economic development and growth in the border communities, and benefit the American economy on the border and beyond.”