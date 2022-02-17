Gas prices in the Rio Grande Valley are on the rise and will likely continue to increase, officials said Wednesday.

AAA reports gas prices in the Valley increased 9 cents from last week. As of Wednesday, a gallon of unleaded gasoline was selling for $3.18 cents, up from $3.09 cents last week, said Daniel Armbruster, spokesman for AAA Texas/New Mexico.

In Brownsville, the price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline jumped 15 cents in a matter of three hours on Wednesday. Gas was selling for $3.04 a gallon at the H-E-B on Central Boulevard Wednesday morning. Around the lunch hour it had increased to $3.19.

According to AAA, all cities in the Valley are experiencing a rise in gas prices. In the Brownsville/Harlingen area gas was at $3.18 on Wednesday up 3 cents from Tuesday when gas was at $3.15. A week ago, gas was at $3.09 a gallon. In the McAllen/Edinburg/Mission area, gas was selling at $3.17 a gallon 2 cents up from Tuesday when gas was at $3.15 a gallon. A week ago it was at $3.09 a gallon. Statewide the average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.20, according to AAA.

Texas has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation at $3.19 a gallon. Oklahoma ranks first with a gallon of unleaded gasoline selling for $3.14. California has the highest prices will gas selling for $4.85. Some California residents on Wednesday reported paying over $5.00 per unleaded gallon of gasoline.

Armbruster said the prices are expected to continue to increase due to an increase in geopolitical tensions that have helped drive up the cost of crude oil, moderating winter weather and more motorists on the road because the omicron variant appears to be fading.

The price of a barrel of crude oil is at or over $90, nearly $30 higher than was reported in August, AAA reports.

“The concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices,” AAA states.

The ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine could possibly lead to higher gas prices, The Associated Press reported. President Joe Biden is warning that gas prices could get higher if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to invade Ukraine.

“We’re prepared to deploy all the tools and authority at our disposal to provide relief at the gas pump,” the U.S. president declared Tuesday. “We are taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices.”

Gasoline prices in the Valley a month ago were at $2.83 per unleaded gallon. A year ago gas was at $2.13 per unleaded gallon.

According to GasBuddy, Monday is the best day to buy gasoline because day of the week offers lower gas prices. The most expensive days to buy gas are Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

AAA says the following tips could help with fuel savings:

>> Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

>> Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

>> Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

>> Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.

>> When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

>> When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

>> Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.

>> Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

>> If your car has a manual transmission, upshift as soon as you can without “lugging” the engine. When practical, you can also save fuel by skip-shifting – for example, going directly from first gear to third.