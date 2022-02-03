The city of Edinburg is inviting residents to participate in a town hall meeting next week where they can ask questions and provide feedback to the city.

On Feb. 10, the city is holding a 2040 Vision town hall meeting during which the city hopes to discuss the city’s economic growth and plans for the city’s future.

In an open letter to residents and community stakeholders, Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. invited them to attend the meeting and thus participate in shaping where the city should be in 2040.

“(It) will allow for residents to participate in a meeting to provide us their ideas, the needs in the community,” Garza said of the event.

“The purpose of them are to come up with a plan, we’re calling it 2040 Vision, but it’s a plan that includes needs of our city — infrastructure, drainage, road improvements — just so that we can help prioritize where we can invest and help improve our city,” Garza said. “That’s what the purpose of it is and we’d like to hear from our residents. We’d like for them to bring their ideas, just so we can work on planning the future of our city together.”

The meeting will serve as a kickoff event for a series of other town halls they plan to hold over a three-month period in different areas of the city.

“It’s important that we go out in the community so we can learn first-hand what the needs are because the needs in one area of the city are different from another,” he said.

The town hall next week, which will be held at city hall, will also mark the launch of their citywide survey which will be available online for residents to provide feedback on there as well.

The results of the feedback from the town hall meetings and the survey will be used to come up with an actual plan that the city will use as a guide when working on their annual budget, according to Garza.

“This is an opportunity for them to come and share with us their ideas and the needs in our city,” he added. “We’re here to serve the community and I think this is a good way for us to collect all the information and have it available for helping us make improvements to our city.”

The town hall meeting will be held on Feb. 10 at the Edinburg City Council chambers located at 415 W. University Drive in Edinburg. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The city is also encouraging residents to stay up to date with the progress of the plan online at www.edinburg2040.com.