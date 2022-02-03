Sheneman, Gonzalez, Luna, Guillen named new Workforce board officers

Workforce Solutions recently appointed board officers for the 2022 calendar year, officers tasked with ensuring the organization’s strategic and operational plans are market-driven and successfully implemented.

According to an agency news release, officers were elected to serve one-year terms that began Jan. 1.

Roy Sheneman of Willacy County will serve as chair, Ricardo Gonzalez of Hidalgo County will serve as vice chair, Lorissa Luna of Hidalgo County will serve as treasurer and Dalinda Guillen of Starr County will serve as secretary.

Frank Almaraz, Workforce Solutions’ CEO, wrote about the board of directors’ importance in the release.

“Our BOD helps us set organizational strategy and goals, so the role requires a connection to the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) in order to best identify workforce issues that WFS can focus on,” he wrote. “As the BOD evolves, we get an opportunity to see how the RGV is evolving around us too since each board chair brings a unique perspective to the table.”

The board of directors consists of 25 members representing the private sector, education, community-based organizations and other outfits in Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties, the release said.

“We have a diverse range of extraordinary leadership and talent across both the WFS employee base and Board of Directors. Diversity of ideas and perspectives is key to enabling us to successfully support the workforce system, and the needs of our community,” Board Chair Sheneman wrote.