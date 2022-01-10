HARLINGEN — Exciting changes and new opportunities are on the horizon through the Advocacy and Resource Center at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus this semester.

TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center will host a grand opening for its new center Jan. 18.

“One of the biggest projects we are excited for is remodeling and expanding our Advocacy and Resource Center on campus,” said Belinda Palomino, TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center coordinator. “The new space will provide more access to services for all students.”

Resources available for students through the center include the food pantry, child care assistance program, transportation assistance program, and the book and tool loan program.

A virtual information session Jan. 19 will follow the grand opening.

The center has scheduled a community resource fair on Feb. 9.

Lisa Garza, TSTC’s Advocacy and Resource Center coach, said the center will extend invitations to TSTC students and community organizations.

“Information will be provided about programs and services available for students that need assistance with basic needs,” she said. “For example, child care providers, food pantries, affordable healthcare organizations and much more.”

A Women in Technology event will be held March 8, geared toward recruiting women into TSTC’s Automotive Technology, Precision Machining Technology and Electrical Lineworker Technology programs.

“Women who are currently enrolled at TSTC and haven’t decided on a pathway yet – or other young women who have yet to begin their educational journey – can attend this event,” Palomino said.

March 8 is International Women’s Day. The department’s focus for the Women in Technology event is to inspire female prospective students to challenge themselves in an in-demand field and pursue a technical degree.

Students will also have the opportunity to attend life skills workshops throughout the spring semester.

Additional information and a calendar of events can be found by visiting the Advocacy and Resource Center’s “culture of caring” website through the TSTC portal.

To learn more about TSTC, go to tstc.edu.