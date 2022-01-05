Hidalgo County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 60% in single day 

Hidalgo County COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 60% in a single day, according to data the county reported Wednesday showing a jump of 56 more people in local hospitals from day to day.

There were 93 people hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 before that number increased significantly to 149 on Wednesday.

The county also reported one COVID-19 related death and 220 new cases on Wednesday.

The deceased individual, a Donna man in his 50s, was not vaccinated.

His death brings the total number of virus-related fatalities in Hidalgo County to 3,532.

A majority of the newly reported cases are adults in their 20s with 51 cases, though 32 cases were of children 11 and under, and 29 cases were of adolescents 19 years old and under.

Of the 220 new cases, 106 are considered positive and 113 are probable, which brings the overall totals to 71,898 and 49,340 respectively.

Hidalgo County hospitals continue to treat a total of 149 COVID-19 patients, both adult and pediatric, with 39 adults and two children in intensive care units, the news release said.

The total number of patients infused by the Texas Department of Emergency Management is up to 4,119.

Cases in Hidalgo County schools are also surging, with an additional 389 cases for staff and 109 cases for students.

The report also indicated that 625 individuals were released from isolation, bringing that total to 119,344.

Another 732 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cameron County on Wednesday, 327 of which confirmed via PCR tests and 405 are probable according to antigen testing.

There was also one additional death recorded Wednesday, that of a Brownsville woman in her 40s. The county death toll in Cameron is now at 2,034.