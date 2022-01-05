Quinta Mazatlán will host author and poet Katherine Hoerth on Thursday for a night of poetry, a special reading and a book signing of her latest publication, “Prairie Madness,” as part of the McAllen nonprofit’s Nature Speaker Series.

A McAllen native, Hoerth was raised around the dense South Texas brush, from which she derived her inspiration in her journey as a renowned poet.

She captures the culture of South Texas in creating a lasting image of the Rio Grande Valley, one of the most biologically diverse regions in the country.

Hoerth is a member of the Texas Institute Letters, an assistant professor of creative writing at Lamar University and editor-in-chief for the Lamar University Literary Press.

The McAllen native is the author of five poetry collections and is the recipient of the 2015 Helen C. Smith Prize for best book of poetry in Texas and has been published in numerous literary magazines such as Summerset Review, Valparaiso Review and Southwestern American Literature.

Her most recent publication, a collection of poems which takes readers through the experience of being in a new environment while adjusting to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, won the 2021 Poetry of Plains and Prairies Award from the North Dakota State University Press.

“Prairie Madness” is a handmade book. By using antique letterpress equipment, the books’ covers contain real, pressed dried wildflowers which makes every book unique and considered a limited edition.

Her book will be available for sale at Quinta Mazatlán after the program, which will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person and available at www.quintamazatlan.ticketleap.com.

For more information, contact Quinta Mazatlán at (956) 681-3370 and follow Quinta Mazatlán on social media.

Quinta Mazatlán is asking visitors to follow the current COVID-19 safety guidelines while at the park.