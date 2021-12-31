UTRGV is making strides in expanding access to and diversifying the variety of STEM programs available to graduate students.

The university recently announced it has received a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide scholarships for dozens of first generation college graduates.

Additionally, UTRGV is expanding the kinds of programs available to such students by offering a new doctoral degree path in its School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences.

The NSF grant will fund scholarships for some 60 mathematics or physics students, UTRGV announced in a news release.

The five-year project will offer up to two years of funding for incoming graduate students who are first-generation college graduates and who are pursuing education in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).

“The program’s financial and mentoring support will provide a foundation for graduate success in mathematics and physics, the first two units in the College of Sciences starting doctoral programs this year,” said Dr. Timothy Huber, director of the UTRGV School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences.

The program aims to produce more “high achieving” STEM graduates from low income communities.

Dr. Janna Arney, executive vice president and provost of UTRGV, said the funding allows first generation undergraduates to continue to pursue their education.

“This NSF grant will greatly affect the future of education in the region,” Arney said. “When students want to pursue a higher degree in mathematics and physics, they can look to UTRGV to accomplish those goals close to home.”

To that end, the university is also expanding its STEM-related graduate program offerings.

UTRGV is now offering an interdisciplinary doctoral program that’s open to students with bachelor’s degrees as well as master’s degrees.

The doctorate in Mathematics and Statistics with Interdisciplinary Applications is a part of the School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences and will support a variety of STEM-adjacent applications, including engineering, medical, finance and computer science, the university announced.

The program is also open to non-math majors who are studying other STEM-related subjects, including physics, computer science, biomedical engineering and more.

“The Ph.D. in Mathematics and Statistics with Interdisciplinary Applications is for anyone wanting to gain higher credentials in this field,” said program director Dr. Zhijun Qiao.

Master’s degree holders will be required to complete 57 credit hours, while those with a bachelor’s will need to complete 72 hours, according to the university.

The program will focus on four areas of concentration: computational mathematics and computer/electrical engineering, mathematical biology and nonlinear mechanics, data analytics and medical applications, and mathematical physics.

Furthermore, the doctoral candidates will have an opportunity to conduct research alongside the department’s 70 faculty members and will have opportunities for graduate teaching, as well.

“UTRGV is committed to providing a wide range of new and innovative programs to meet the unique educational goals of our students,” Arney said.