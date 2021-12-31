American Red Cross seeking volunteers

Now that we’ve reached the end of 2021 and are entering a new year, we may be thinking about resolutions or new activities we want to incorporate into our life.

As we enter 2022 with plans and hopes for a great year, a local nonprofit organization is asking the public to consider incorporating community service into their new year.

The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region announced on Thursday that it is in need of more volunteers in 2022.

Across the Texas Gulf Coast Region, more than 3,000 people volunteer with the organization.

According to nonprofit personnel, these local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year.

These volunteers help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills and help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families.

They also help reconnect almost 9,000 families that have been separated by war or disaster around the world, and as many as 2.5 million volunteer donors give blood and platelets every year.

“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day,” American Red Cross Regional Executive and CEO Henry Van de Putte stated. “In the last year, Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to 2,359 people affected by home fires and other disasters in the Texas Gulf Coast Region.”

Some positions the organization is in need of volunteers are in its disaster action team and service to the armed forces team.

Those volunteering with the disaster action team will help people who are forced from their homes due to fires, storms and other disasters.

Volunteers of the service to armed forces team will help make challenges of military service a little lighter for everyone from the front lines to the home front.

Volunteer training is free. Volunteers applying for in-person position assignments must be fully vaccinated.

Instructions on providing information and supporting documentation of vaccination will be provided after submitting an application.

For more information or to become a volunteer, visit www.redcross.org.