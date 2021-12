The eight annual “Cruize 4 Cauze” toy distribution was held Christmas morning with toys and gifts donated by the public during a recent drive in Edinburg.

Juan Lopez, Cruise 4 Cauze founder, said earlier this month that this year the event’s organizers were hoping for a return to normal.

“We’re gonna bless hundreds of kids,” he said. “Last year we could not do as much, so this year we’re trying to do as much as we can.”

Traditionally the event brings hundreds of toys to area children in need.