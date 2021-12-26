Forbes magazine recently named the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley among its “Top Colleges for Your Money” — ranking it among other prestigious schools, such as Stanford, Harvard and MIT.

The university announced the honor in a news release earlier this week.

UTRGV was the only Texas college to rank among the top 10 schools that give students the best return for their investment. The school ranked eighth out of 25, and was fifth among public schools, the release states.

“This recognition by Forbes is a testament of our faculty and staff working together for the success of our students,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey.

“We have and will continue to provide many opportunities that will help our students graduate while remaining affordable,” he said.

The university also ranked high on another Forbes list — 2021 America’s Top Colleges — joining Texas Tech, Texas A&M and sister school, UT-Austin as the only Texas schools on the list.

The university recently launched its “Tuition Advantage” program, which pays for the tuition and fees of students who meet certain income thresholds and eligibility requirements.

Earlier this year, UTRGV expanded that threshold to encompass students whose family income is less than $100,000 per year, making it the largest free tuition program in the state, according to the university.