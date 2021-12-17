Annual car show toy drive slated for Sunday

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County car and truck enthusiasts are once again preparing to start their engines for an annual effort to bring toys to local kids in need.

The eight annual “Cruize 4 Cauze” and ninth annual “Adopt an Angel” car, truck, bike and big rig show will be held at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The registration fee for the show is two unwrapped toys, which will be donated to children selected by Casa of Hidalgo, Valley Haven Inc., RGV Famosos and Friends of Murdered Children Inc. and Christmas Day Cruize 4 Cauze.

Traditionally the event brings hundreds of toys to area children in need. In 2019, some 180 vehicles were shown and about 500 toys were collected.

Last year’s totals were lower, and the show was tinged by sadness. Local car clubs had lost members to the pandemic, and some vehicles sat vacant, stark reminders of the friends attendees had lost.

Juan Lopez, Cruise 4 Cauze founder, said this year the event’s organizers are hoping for a return to normal.

“We’re gonna bless hundreds of kids,” he said. “Last year we could not do as much, so this year we’re trying to do as much as we can.”

Lopez will see many of those kids firsthand. He and his family spend Christmas every year delivering toys to homes in colonias.

“My kids do not open their gift till they come back from the toy drive,” Lopez said.

Often the homes Lopez and his family visit are small, wooden homes or mobile homes usually.

“They’re not finished construction, or they’re falling apart,” Lopez said. “You can tell that they have the necessity.”

The toys are inevitably met by smiles and gratitude.

“I’ve been doing this for the past eight years,” Lopez said. “I can see that we’ve been helping a lot of kids.”

In addition to the show, Sunday’s event will feature live music, food and games.

For show and vendor info, call Carshow Diva at (956) 219-4652.