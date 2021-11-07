WESLACO — The Weslaco High School Panther Corps marked its centennial celebration with a reunion performance by alumni from over 100 years of band on Friday.
The evening was filled with smiles, tears and many hugs as bandmates reunited on the field.
THE PERFORMANCE:
Weslaco High School band alumni performed with Weslaco High School band members to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of W.I.S.D. at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Roy Russell (class of 82) conducts using a marching band mace as Weslaco High School band alumni performed with Weslaco High School band members to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of W.I.S.D. at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Bryan Alvarado (class of 2020) plays with the drum line as Weslaco High School band alumni performed with Weslaco High School band members to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of W.I.S.D. at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Band alum Adriana Ramirez smiles after performing as Weslaco High School band alumni performed with Weslaco High School band members to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of W.I.S.D. at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Richard Garcia (class of 84) marches off the field as Weslaco High School band alumni performed with Weslaco High School band members to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of W.I.S.D. at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
THE PRACTICE:
Just a day before the performance, current Weslaco band director Rodrigo Leal had a rehearsal with the alumni that were in the Rio Grande Valley. Then David Isadore, former band director for the Weslaco Panther Corps from 1984-2002, had a separate rehearsal with the alumni from out of town and the night before they put it all together.
Past Weslaco High School band director David Isidore contacts along side current band director Rodrigo Leal as current and past members rehearse on the practice field at Weslaco High School on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Alumni and current band members rehurse on the practice field at Weslaco High School on Thursay, Nov. 4, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ricky Hernandez (class of 74) stands at attention with current band members during practice at Weslaco High School on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Alumnist Roy Russell greets Sylvia Cardenas durng practice at Weslaco High School on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Gina Randolph Class of 90) hugs Richard Garcia (Class of 84) before the start of practice at Weslaco High School on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Alums take photos before practice at Weslaco High School on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Alumni Joe Perez (class of 90) look over sheet music in the band hall at Weslaco High School on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Weslaco High color guard alumni practice in the band hall at Weslaco High School on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Alumni color guard rehearses in the band hall at Weslaco High School on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Weslaco High band alumni practice in the band hall at Weslaco High School on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
