WESLACO — The Weslaco High School Panther Corps marked its centennial celebration with a reunion performance by alumni from over 100 years of band on Friday.

The evening was filled with smiles, tears and many hugs as bandmates reunited on the field.

Read the full story here.

THE PERFORMANCE:

THE PRACTICE:

Just a day before the performance, current Weslaco band director Rodrigo Leal had a rehearsal with the alumni that were in the Rio Grande Valley. Then David Isadore, former band director for the Weslaco Panther Corps from 1984-2002, had a separate rehearsal with the alumni from out of town and the night before they put it all together.

RELATED READING: