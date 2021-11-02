Cities, university offering COVID-19 vaccines

The City of Harlingen will be holding vaccination clinics this week and UT Health RGV is offering booster doses of both Pfizer and Moderna.

For those seeking a COVID-19 vaccination at the university the qualifications are as follows:

Anyone aged 65+ (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or at least 2 months after initial dose of Johnson & Johnson).

People aged 18+ with any underlying medical condition (at least 6 months after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or at least 2 months after initial dose of Johnson & Johnson).

All people aged 18+ who feel at increased risk because of their jobs or living in a long-term care facility.

People aged 12+ who are moderate to severely immunocompromised* (at least 28 days — or 4 weeks — from second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna).

If you meet any of the above criteria, you can get a booster at the location below.

Dates and Locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 3

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Clinical Education Building 1.203 (Auditorium),

2102 Treasure Hills Blvd., Harlingen

Friday, Nov. 5

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Cortez Hall (BCRTZ),

UTRGV Brownsville Campus

CITY OF HARLINGEN

Harlingen will hold two vaccine clinics this at the Lon C. Hill Building located at 502 E. Tyler on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 5. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines and boosters will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here are the Harlingen qualifications:

Pfizer Vaccine

• 1st & 2nd dose for 12 & older

Pfizer Booster (6-months after initial series)

• 65 and older

• 18 and older with underlying medical

conditions

• 18 and older who work or live in high-risk

settings

Moderna Vaccine

• 1st & 2nd dose 18 and older

Moderna Booster (6-months after initial series)

• 65 and older

• 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

• 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

• 1st dose 18 and older

Johnson & Johnson Booster (2-months after the initial vaccine)

• 18 and older

No appointment is needed but people will have to go inside the building to get the shots. People getting a second vaccine or booster should remember to bring their vaccine cards.