Man killed in auto-pedestrian collision in McAllen

The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left a 43-year-old man dead.

According to Lt. Joel Morales, the incident occurred at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday near the 300 block of West Expressway 83.

“This is a motor vehicle pedestrian collision, and it’s under investigation,” Morales said. “The pedestrian is deceased.”

The man was identified as Gilberto Aguirre.

Morales said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and that the cause of the collision remains under investigation.