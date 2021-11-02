Man falls from scaffold, dies in Edinburg

Another in hospital with serious injuries

The Edinburg Police Department responded to a scaffold incident Tuesday morning that left a 45-year-old man dead and sent a 51-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The agency says in a news release that police responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of East Canton Road in reference to two men who fell from a scaffold while working on a building undergoing renovation.

Police are not immediately releasing additional information pending notification of next of kin.

OSHA has been notified and the investigation is ongoing, police say.