The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a fatal car crash Saturday in North Edinburg.

At about 2:50 a.m., 34 year old Edinburg resident Arturo Romero Jr. veered off of Owassa Road east of Tower Road for unknown reasons and was ejected from the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed Romero to be driving a 2006 Honda Accord alone and was traveling eastbound.

Romero sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead.

DPS is further investigating the fatal crash.