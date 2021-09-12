Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez says the city is preparing for potentially heavy rainfall over the next couple of days due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

On Facebook, the mayor said public works crews have cleared debris, lowered resacas as needed in coordination with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

He said crews are ready for tomorrow (Monday).

“For those who have missed our previous few sandbag distributions, we are working on logistics for another. More information will follow as it becomes available,” Mendez said.

