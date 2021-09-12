Sen. Ted Cruz gets firsthand look at TSTC’s Waco campus

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) toured Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus Sept. 8, with stops at the college’s Aviation, Precision Machining and Welding programs.

Led by TSTC Chancellor and CEO Mike Reeser and Waco campus provost Edgar Padilla, the tour included driving by the newly constructed Griffith Hall, a 246-unit student housing facility.

Before the tour, Reeser briefed the senator about TSTC’s successes and what sets the technical college apart.

“Other colleges are about scholarship, but we’re about craftsmanship,” Reeser told Cruz.

Reeser also reminded Cruz that TSTC is funded by the state legislature based solely on the employment outcomes of its graduates.

Cruz concluded his tour in the “terminal” of the campus’ Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, where he took questions from reporters.

“There’s a reason 1,000 people a day move into the state of Texas; Texas is where the jobs are,” he said. “And institutions like Texas State Technical College are part of the reason why — that we are helping men and women acquire the skills they need to come out and get good-paying jobs and provide for their kids and provide for their family, and work toward the American dream.”

Also representing TSTC for the visit were Joe Arnold, TSTC deputy vice chancellor and executive external relations officer, and Marlene McMichael, TSTC associate vice chancellor for Government Affairs.