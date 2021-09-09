Postal Service launches pilot program in South Texas for same-day delivery

The U.S. Postal Service announced it is bringing its Connect Local pilot to 35 sites in South Texas.

The USPS Connect Local pilot, which launched July 19 in seven sites in Dallas and Houston, provides same-day or next-day delivery for local businesses and organizations.

“It is part of a broader USPS Connect program that is being piloted in stages to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for fast local and regional deliveries and returns,” USPS said in a news release Thursday.

According to the document, businesses submit their contact information at www.uspsconnect.com and a USPS representative will contact them to agree to the online terms and conditions.

Businesses then visit USPS Click-N-Ship online to enter package information, print shipping labels, prepay for postage and receive tracking numbers, all in one place without the need of software integration.

Businesses can then take their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the designated postal facility between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. for same-day delivery, or 30 minutes before closing to receive next-day delivery to the ZIP code areas served by that location. Carriers will then deliver the packages as part of their daily routes.

“This is the first time in the history of the organization that we’ve piloted this type of process,” Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer and executive vice president said in the release. “We’re excited to offer affordable fast delivery options to help neighborhood businesses meet consumer needs and grow.”

More information can be acquired by calling 855-MY-USPS-CONNECT (855-698-7772) between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by email to [email protected], or by visiting www.uspsconnect.com.