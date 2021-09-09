Mercedes mayor’s house on fire

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire at the home of Mercedes Mayor Oscar Montoya.

The fire started late Thursday afternoon, said Montoya, who was not home at the time the blaze broke out in the house he shares with his parents. His son was able to safely evacuate his parents from the home and no one was injured, Montoya said from the scene.

Firefighters from Mercedes, Weslaco and La Feria fire departments have responded to the scene, the mayor said. Meanwhile, an additional ladder truck from the Pharr Fire Department was also said to be on the way.

Though the cause of the blaze is still unknown, Montoya said he thinks it may have started in the kitchen.

The mayor thanked his fellow Mercedes residents, whom he said have already shown him and his family an outpouring of support as crews continue to fight the fire.

“I really want to thank the citizens for all the love and support they’ve been showing my family, especially to my parents and son who were out here,” Montoya said.

“It’s pretty bad, but the Lord blesses us, and I gotta say what’s important to me is my family,” he added.

Check back later for updates on this developing story.

