Hurricane season forecast to be unveiled

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is scheduled to release its 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast later this morning, as something is already brewing in the Atlantic.

The U.S. had a record of 12 named storms making landfall in 2020, including Hurricane Hanna that make landfall in South Texas on July 25. Hurricane Hanna brought flooding to the Rio Grande Valley and spawned two tornadoes that hit the Brownsville area.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season had 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes and seven major hurricanes.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com