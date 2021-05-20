Burglary suspect arrested after car chase with family in tow

The Edinburg man is accused of robbing three businesses

An Edinburg man who is accused of robbing three different businesses and leading Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies in a chase with his wife and children in the car was arrested and charged.

Carlos Cesar Bustamante, 24, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of endangering a child and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle, the sheriff’s office announced via social media Thursday.

On May 11, the sheriff’s office responded to a call of an aggravated robbery at the Deposito Don Yortch Driv-Thru in San Juan.

In the following days, according to the sheriff’s office release, deputies responded to two other robberies that occurred at the Varo’s Drive-Thru Store in Alamo and a Dollar General located on Alamo Road in Edinburg.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the exact dates of when those robberies occurred.

However, the sheriff’s office stated that the suspect was described the same in all three robberies: a man with tattoos on his face who wielded a knife as he demanded money.

The man was later identified as Bustamente by sheriff’s investigators.

On Tuesday, investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop after they located Bustamente leaving his home. According to the release, Bustamante allegedly refused to stop and led the deputies in a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended at the Hidalgo International Bridge with no injuries reported. Additionally, the sheriff’s office said Bustamente’s wife and children were in the vehicle.

Bustamente’s bond was set at $155,000.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the county’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app P3 TIPS.