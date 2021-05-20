Face masks will no longer be required at most of McAllen’s city facilities as a result of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, in which government entities in the state are banned from requiring masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

McAllen will begin to implement the changes on Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The following facilities will no longer require the public and city employees to wear face masks:

>> McAllen City Hall

>> McAllen Public Library

>> McAllen Development Center

>> McAllen Police Department

>> McAllen Municipal Court

>> McAllen Public Works Recycling Center

>> Lark Community Center

>> Las Palmas Community Center

>> Palm View Community Center

>> Palm View Golf Course

>> McAllen Convention Center

>> McAllen Performing Arts Center

However, due to Federal Emergency Amendment 15-46-21-01A — in which facial coverings are required to be worn in airport facilities, on commercial aircrafts and in various modes of surface transportation such as public transportation — there are few McAllen facilities that will continue to require face marks.

The public and city employees will still be required to wear masks, unless otherwise directed, at the following facilities:

>> McAllen International Airport

>> McAllen’s Central Bus Station

>> All Metro McAllen city busses