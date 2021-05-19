Widespread power outages in the Valley

The thunderstorms and heavy rains are causing widespread power outages across the Rio Grande Valley.

AEP Texas is reporting more than 6,000 customers are without power at this hour, according to its power outage map online.

By far, the largest number is in Hidalgo County where 5,662 customers have no lights. There are another 530 in Cameron County and 25 in Willacy County.

Magic Valley Electric is reporting 2,500 customers in the Mid Valley are also without lights and another 1,350 customers in Cameron County.

On Twitter, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board said BPUB crews are on standby to restore power in case of an outage due to the upcoming bad weather.