McAllen ISD reports power outages, no storm-related safety concerns

McALLEN — Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez said in a video message Wednesday morning that while some school district campuses here are experiencing power outages students are not in any danger.

Gonzalez said the district is currently experiencing power outages at Morris Middle School and Perez and Gonzalez elementaries.

He said parents are allowed to pick up children who can continue to work remotely from home, but that the district wasn’t currently recommending that step.

“But all kids are safe — all kids throughout the district that are in portables or in main buildings. As you know our buildings aren’t at full capacity right now, so the children that are in school are safe,” he said. “Food and water is not an issue, the schools that are out of power — everybody’s doing just fine right now.”

Gonzalez said the district is hoping for the weather to abate a little after noon and that AEP has indicated schools — along with hospitals — would be a priority for power restoration.