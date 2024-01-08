Ringo Starr slated to perform for the first time in the Valley

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A member of The Beatles will for the first time in local history be performing in the Rio Grande Valley come June 8 when Ringo Starr will be hitting the stage at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo for what promoters are promising will be an unforgettable show.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will be bringing his solo and Beatles hits to the Valley with a little help from his friends Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Colin Hay and Gregg Bissonette.

Event planners for Payne Arena 3rd Generation Entertainment said in a news release that Ringo’s show will be an “exclusive performance” which will mark his “first-ever appearance in the region, promising an unforgettable night of timeless music and legendary hits.”

“Fans of the Beatles and music enthusiasts alike can witness the magic of Ringo Starr, who continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his signature style and unparalleled talent,” the release stated. “Payne Arena, a premier venue known for hosting top-tier events, is proud to host this historic moment, bringing a musical icon to the Rio Grande Valley for the very first time.”

Tickets for Ringo’s show, where he’s expected to perform Beatles hits from a catalog that’s sold more than 600 million units globally and counting, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased “exclusively” through PayneArena.com.