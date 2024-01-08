Dramatic dash cam video shown in death penalty trial of man accused of killing DPS trooper

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — “Don’t do it, don’t do it!”

Those are the words heard on Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez’s dash cam on April 6, 2019 when prosecutors say 28-year-old Victor Godinez shot him with a .357 magnum following a crash in western Edinburg.

Godinez, who is charged with capital murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, faces the death penalty if he is convicted.

Sanchez died several months after the shooting following surgery in Houston.

The trial began Monday morning after approximately two months of jury selection in November and December of 2024.

That jury watched that dash cam video on Monday afternoon.

The footage began with Sanchez traveling northbound on 10th Street in McAllen toward the scene of a vehicular crash. He approached Freddy Gonzalez Drive and made a U-turn where some people stood on the side of the road. A woman informed Sanchez that a man had run away from the scene. Sanchez said that he could see the suspect and immediately began pursuing him.

In the video, Sanchez’s unit can be seen traveling down Freddy Gonzalez Drive before turning on Maltese Street. Sanchez can be heard calling out to the suspect and telling him to stop running. The vehicle can be seen coming to a stop as Sanchez continued trying to talk to the suspect.

He was heard opening the door to the vehicle before yelling, “Don’t do it, don’t do it!”

Gunshots were then heard, and a moment later a man wearing a black shirt and khaki pants can be seen running away. Prosecutors say that man is Godinez.

The sound of radio chatter could then be heard followed by the gurgling of Sanchez’s strained breaths.

A few moments later, voices could be heard as people from a nearby house began rendering aid to Sanchez and calling 9-1-1.

A total of five witnesses testified on Monday.

The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning.