Man found shot to death at Texas Inn hotel in Edinburg

Edinburg police are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Saturday morning at the Texas Inn hotel.

Authorities arrived at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Texas Inn and Suites City Center, located at 202 N. 25th Ave., in response to gunshots heard in the area, Edinburg officials said in a news release.

At the scene, they found a “deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds” in the hotel parking lot, stated the release.

The identity of the victim is pending next of kin notification.