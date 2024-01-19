State rests in death penalty case against Edinburg man accused of killing trooper

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Prosecutors on Friday afternoon rested their case-in-chief against 28-year-old Edinburg resident Victor Alejandro Godinez, who is accused of shooting Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez on April 6, 2019.

Godinez is charged with capital murder of a peace officer for Sanchez’s death. The trooper died months later at a hospital in Houston following a surgery.

He is also charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer for shooting at two Edinburg investigators searching for him during a manhunt following the shooting.

If convicted, prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

The trial began on Jan. 8.

The jury has seen body and dash cam footage from the night of the shooting. They’ve heard from the two Edinburg police investigators who were shot at, and they’ve heard from the investigators in the case.

They’ve also heard from Godinez himself in a recorded interrogation taken at 11 a.m. April 7, 2019.

In that recording, Godinez admits to the shooting, but also told investigators he couldn’t remember parts of the night.

He had been drinking and was on his way to a smoke shop when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Freddy Gonzalez and 10th Street. He fled the scene and shot Sanchez after he spotted him.

Jurors have also heard testimony from medical professionals who say Sanchez’s gunshot wound to his head was the cause of his death, not the surgery.

Godinez’s defense attorneys will have an opportunity to bring witnesses on Monday.

