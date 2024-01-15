School delays, shelters and roadwork: Valley braces for arctic blast

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Temperatures are expected to hit below freezing in the Rio Grande Valley early next week and local cities and schools are already making preparations for any anticipated interruptions of operations.

The lows Tuesday and Wednesday will hover somewhere between 30 and 32 degrees, according to recent forecasts.

School districts make up the majority of operational changes anticipated into next week. And while school officials say they’re keeping a watchful eye on local forecasts, some districts such as La Feria have yet to announce any class delays.

The Lyford, Raymondville and Edinburg school districts, however, are encouraging students to dress warmly.

BROWNSVILLE

Brownsville ISD on Monday afternoon announced that it would cancel all classes for students and staff on Tuesday.

Some essential employees, however, may be required to work to address emergency school business.

Schools will be delayed in Brownsville on Wednesday with classes beginning at 9:40 a.m. at middle schools, 10 a.m. at elementary campuses and 10:45 a.m. at high schools.

Bus routes will be delayed two hours but parents can drop off students “at their regular scheduled time,” Brownsville ISD said in a news release Friday, adding that the transportation app will provide updates.

Employees must report at their regularly scheduled time as well.

After-school academic programs and activities, however, will be canceled Tuesday and any high school varsity games will be moved to Monday.

“Sub Varsity games will be played on Monday, January 15, 2024 if officials are available,” Brownsville ISD said in the release. “Unified Sports will be moved to Monday, January 15, 2024 at Porter ECHS.

“We will continue to monitor the weather. Updates and changes, if necessary, will be made available via messenger, social media pages and district website.”

Call the district at (956) 548-8000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information. Or for 24-hour calls, contact the BISD police dispatch at (956) 982-3085.

Warming centers are opening in the city at the Ozanam Center, located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave., and at the Good Neighbor Settlement Home, at 1254 E. Tyler St.

Ozanam is opening 24 hours a day beginning Monday while Good Neighbor will open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DONNA

Donna ISD said on Monday that it is canceling classes and closing district offices on Tuesday.

All athletic events and after school activities are also canceled on Tuesday.

HARLINGEN

Harlingen CISD has also implemented a school day start delay due to the weather.

Elementary and middle schools will begin at 9:45 a.m. High schools and the Harlingen School of Health Professions will start at 10:15 a.m. The Cano Freshman Academy starts at 10:20 a.m while the UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High starts at 10 a.m. The Secondary Alternative Center starts at 10:30 a.m.

All bus routes will have a two hour delay. School will end at the regular time and light breakfast will be available for students.

No before or after school activities will take place on Tuesday and athletic events will resume Wednesday evening.

H.E.L.P. and ACE programs will continue along with other after school activities, but will conclude no later than 6 p.m.

Additionally, the district is opening its Family and Community Engagement Clothing Closet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Families with students in Harlingen schools can make arrangements to look through an inventory of warm clothes donated to the closet so the children and parents alike can stay warm through the cold.

The clothes are free and families only need to register with the closet upon arrival.

The closet is located at 216 N. 21st St. in Harlingen and can be reached by calling (956) 427-3515.

The city will be opening a warming shelter from 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

It’ll be located at the Harlingen Community Center, at 201 E. Madison Ave. Residents should bring their own toiletries and food, but no pets will be allowed.

Loaves and Fishes has also opened a warming center (beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday) through Tuesday at 514 S. E. St. in Harlingen.

LA JOYA

La Joya ISD on Monday afternoon announced that it was canceling class and closing schools on Tuesday.

LYFORD

Lyford CISD on Monday announced that it is delaying the start of classes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Classes will begin at 10 a.m. and buses will run on a two-hour delayed schedule.

Personnel will be available for early student drop-off at 7:30 a.m. if needed.

LOS FRESNOS

Los Fresnos CISD on Monday announced a two-hour delay to the start of school on Tuesday.

Elementary schools will start at 9:50 a.m. followed by middle schools at 10:20 a.m. and high schools at 10:30 a.m.

Aside from administrators, Los Fresnos police, maintenance personnel and campus employees will report to work two hours later than usual.

Los Fresnos CISD said that parents may bring children to school during regular hours if needed and that high school students should report directly to second period classes.

Tuesday’s Los Fresnos High School varsity basketball games have been rescheduled to Monday as a result of the oncoming cold.

Los Fresnos CISD also announced the cancellation of all sub-varsity sports activities Monday and Tuesday, as well as all after-school programs at each campus for both days.

MONTE ALTO

Monte Alto ISD on Monday announced that it will implement a delayed start on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Classes will begin at 9 a.m. and buses will begin their routes at 8 a.m.

PORT ISABEL

Isabel ISD will be delaying all school district schedules by two hours Tuesday and Wednesday, this includes bus routes.

ACE (Afterschool Centers on Education) morning programs will also be canceled while campuses and facilities will be closed before instruction begins.

Classes will begin at 9:40 a.m. at elementary school campuses, 9:45 a.m. at the junior high and 10:10 a.m. at the high school.

And the Port Isabel Police Department will be opening a 24-hour warming center Monday at 110 W. Hickman Ave.

PROGRESO

Progreso ISD will also have a delayed start to the school day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, the district said Progreso High School starts at 10 a.m.. Dorothy Thompson Middle School starts at 9:45 a.m. and elementary schools start at 9:30 a.m.

Bus routes will start at 8:45 a.m.

BAYVIEW

Bayview City Hall is opening as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at its 104 S. San Roman St. location.

MERCEDES

Mercedes ISD announced on Monday that it will delay the start of school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elementary school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with bus routes starting at 8:10 a.m. Middle schools will start at 9:55 a.m. with bus routes starting at 9:30 a.m., and high schools will start at 10:10 a.m. with bus routes beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Mercedes ISD employees will report to work at their regularly scheduled times.

All Mercedes ACE programs/activities are canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mercedes High School varsity soccer and basketball games have been moved to Wednesday and there will be no early morning indoor practices while all outdoor practices on Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled.

Students will be dismissed at the regular time.

McALLEN

McAllen ISD announced Monday that the start times for its schools will be delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to the weather.

The school district said elementary schools will begin class at 9:30 a.m., middle schools at 10 a.m. and high schools at 10:35 a.m.

View bus routes here.

“The district is monitoring the weather and will post updates to parents and staff via email and text plus utilize district social media if any updates are made,” McAllen ISD said in the release.

Additionally, the city is set to open a warming shelter Monday evening at Las Palmas Community Center, located at 1921 N. 25th St.

“We encourage everyone who needs warmth, running water and power to take advantage of this warming center for themselves and their families,” McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez said in the release.

The shelter will open 7 p.m. Monday and will continue until Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Those interested in utilizing the center are being asked to bring essential items such as non-perishable food, water, prescription medication, toiletry items, pillows and sleeping bags since there will be a limited number of cots available.

The release also noted that no pets are allowed except for properly documented service animals.

For more information, the warming shelter can be reached at (956) 681-3350.

Anyone who needs transportation to the shelter can take any Metro McAllen bus and will be given a free ride to Las Palmas Community Center only.

The Salvation Army will also be open throughout the week and weekend as needed. The shelter is located at 1600 N. 23th St. and can be reached at (956) 682-1468.

MISSION

Mission CISD announced on Monday that it was canceling all classes and closing its facilities Tuesday.

The school district also announced that those involved in extracurricular activities on Tuesday should reach out to their coaches and directors for additional guidance.

Mission CISD said that classes will begin at their normal times on Wednesday and that transportation will run as usual.

But varsity athletics is pending a decision from a “district executive committee decision.”

The city of Mission wasted no time opening a warming shelter, announcing Friday that a center is opening at the Parks and Rec building, located at 721 N. Bryan Road, from 6 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The center will be open to the public but pets will not be permitted.

Residents should bring items considered essential, which include toiletries, water, snacks, necessary medications and pillows.

You can call (956) 580-8760 to register for the warming shelter in advance.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is also opening a warming center Monday at its meeting hall, which is located at 724 Breyfogle Rd. in Mission.

The center will open 7 p.m. Monday and close on Tuesday 7 a.m. It’ll reopen 7 p.m. Tuesday and close on Wednesday 7 a.m.

“As we face colder weather, it is important to prioritize safety. I urge our residents to stay safe, check on elderly and their pets, and utilize the warming shelters as needed,” Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal said in the release. We are here to support each other through challenging times.”

For more information or assistance, the release urges to call or text (956) 358-6612.

EDINBURG

Edinburg CISD announced on Monday that classes on Tuesday will start late.

Elementary school will begin at 10 a.m., middle school starts at 10:30 a.m. and high school will begin at 11 a.m.

Bus routes for elementary students start at 9 a.m. followed by 9:30 a.m. for middle school and at 10 a.m. for high school.

Staff are to report to work at 9 a.m.

The city of Edinburg is also opening a warming center, this one located at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

Open from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, the center will be open to the public and “stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to ensuring the safety and comfort of its community members during challenging weather events,” officials said in a news release Friday.

The library’s regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., will not be affected.

Residents should bring “a pillow and blanket, non-perishable food and snacks, and any necessary overnight medication.”

Pets are also not allowed inside the center.

Call 3-1-1 for more information on the center.

HIDALGO

Hidalgo ISD on Monday updated its delayed school starts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elementary school starts at 9:45 a.m. with bus routes beginning at 9 a.m. Secondary school starts at 10:30 a.m. with bus routes starting at 9:45 a.m.

Administrative offices will open at 9:15 a.m.

Extracurricular activities, however, will not change “unless informed otherwise” by a coach or sponsor.

Student uniforms will also be optional as students are encouraged to dress warm and comfortably.

Administrative offices will open at 8:30 a.m.

RIO GRANDE CITY and LA GRULLA

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD announced on Monday that all classes Tuesday are canceled. School will be delayed by one hour on Wednesday and bus pickups are also delayed an hour.

RIO HONDO

Rio Hondo ISD said in a notice on its website that school will start at all campuses on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Bus routes will be delayed by two hours and students being dropped off by parents cannot arrive earlier than 9:30 a.m.

Most district employees can report to work at 9:30 a.m. aside from campus security, police officers, cafeteria staff and maintenance personnel.

After school programs/activities are canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ROMA

Roma ISD is implementing a two-hour delayed start for students, staff and teachers on Tuesday.

“That means all schools will start two hours later than their normal times,” the district said on Facebook. “It also means all buses will pick up students two hours later than their normal times.”

SAN BENITO

San Benito CISD said on Monday afternoon that the district will run on a two-hour delay.

Staff are to report for work at 9 a.m. Elementary schools will being at 9:30 a.m. and secondary schools start at 10 a.m.

Buses will be delayed two hours from regular pick up times.

SANTA ROSA

Santa Rosa ISD announced on Monday that it would close campuses on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the district will have a delayed schedule with employees starting at 9:30 a.m. and classes starting at 10 a.m.

The district and the city will also be opening a 24-hour Warming Center in the Elma E. Barrera Elementary Gym.

It will be open Monday starting at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

SHARYLAND

Sharyland ISD announced all classes and facilities on Tuesday are cancelled.

Officials said no makeup day is required for students, but urge parents to check with their children’s coaches and sponsors for details regarding extracurricular and athletic activities.

Furthermore, the district will have a two-hour school delay for Wednesday.

All instruction starts at 10 a.m. However, cafeterias will be open at 8:30 a.m. and breakfast will be available from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.

Buses will have a two-hour delay to beginning their routes. Officials said parents can use the “Here Comes the Bus” app for accurate pick-up times.

After school care at elementary schools will be available.

The district said parents should check with coaches and sponsors regarding extracurricular and athletic activities.

Staff will report to work at 8:30 a.m.

PHARR, SAN JUAN and ALAMO

PSJA said on Monday that it is closing schools and facilities on Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, Wednesday is scheduled to be a regular day.

The district also canceled all outdoor extracurricular activities on Tuesday.

PSJA ISD will also open a warming shelter at 5 p.m. Monday at Dr. Daniel P. King PSJA College & University Center, located at 704 W. Ridge Rd. in San Juan. The district notes the entrance will be via the Veterans and Bears Trail.

The shelter will be open through Tuesday, Jan. 16, and is open to any students, parents, staff and community members.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided, the release stated.

Pets are welcomed and encouraged to be on leashes.

All individuals seeking shelter are encouraged to bring their own blankets, pillows, medications and personal toiletries.

“We want our PSJA Family to know that we are here for them during this time. If they need a warm and safe place to be during this weather, please don’t hesitate to take advantage of this shelter,” Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias said in the release.

WESLACO

Classes in Weslaco schools will be delayed Monday and Tuesday with start times now set for 9:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. at elementary, middle school and high school campuses, respectively.

Bus pickup for elementaries will begin at 8:15 a.m., and at 8:45 a.m. for middle schools and high schools.

After-school athletics and competitions will also be canceled for middle schools while the high school varsity games will be moved from Tuesday to Monday. And after-school athletes will be canceled at the high schools Tuesday.

Staff will keep their regular hours.

“Keeping schools open will benefit students with warm environments and meals,” Weslaco ISD said on Facebook. “Students please dress appropriately for the cold weather and bring to school what is needed to stay warm.”

The city of Weslaco will be opening a warming station at First Baptist Church, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave. across the street from the public library, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Intake will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., and residents will need to provide a picture ID to stay at the station.

Call the city at (956) 968-9585 for more information.

EDCOUCH and ELSA

School will begin at 9 a.m. at Edcouch-Elsa ISD campuses Tuesday and Wednesday, when “teachers and staff will be expected to report to work 30 minutes later than normal … to help receive students,” the district announced on its Facebook page.

The bus schedule Tuesday and Wednesday will be 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for elementary and secondary schools, respectively, while student and staff dismissal times will stay the same.

Students will also not have to adhere to the dress code and can wear warm clothes such as warm-ups, scarves and beanies but no pajamas.

On Monday, the district announced that it was canceling all after school activities on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Varsity games, however, that were scheduled for Tuesday will instead take place on Wednesday.

The city of Edcouch will make a warming shelter available “as needed” at the Edcouch Fire Department, located at 200 W. Santa Rosa.

Residents who need a place to stay warm can call (956) 647-7127.

LA VILLA

La Villa ISD has not announced any school delays but is canceling ACE or tutorial programs all next week for Muñoz Elementary. They’ll resume Monday, Jan. 22.

The district announced on Monday that it will begin school at 10 a.m. with bus pickup starting at 9 a.m. Staff will be available at 8 a.m. if students need to arrive earlier.

Most staff are to report to work at 9 a.m.

The school district is also encouraging students to dress in warm clothes when attending class.

For more information, call the district at (956) 262-9357.

VALLEY VIEW

Valley View ISD said on Monday that it will delay the start of school on Tuesday.

Elementary schools will start at 10 a.m. with bus routes beginning at 9 a.m. Valley View Junior High will start at 10:30 a.m. with bus routes starting at 9:30 a.m. High schools will start at 10:45 a.m. with bus routes starting at 9:45 a.m.

TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation has responded to the threat of a freeze by assembling more traffic signals in case of damages.

TxDOT crews are also “on-call throughout the weekend and into early next week” in preparation for the inclement weather.

In addition, road maintenance crews will be on standby “to apply anti-icing agent or brine on our roadways, should the need arise,” TxDOT said in a news release Friday.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.

