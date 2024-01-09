Edinburg man killed while crossing road

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 43-year-old Edinburg man is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a vehicle, which hit him as he tried to cross a road.

In a news release, DPS said authorities responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at 9:52 p.m. Monday on SH 107 and North Sharp Road.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport (occupied by one female driver only) was traveling westbound on SH 107 in the inside lane west of North Sharp Road,” the release stated. “A male pedestrian failed to yield the right of way, entered the path of the Mitsubishi walking north across the roadway, and collided.”

DPS identified the pedestrian as Jaime Medina and said the Mitsubishi’s driver stopped to render aid.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.