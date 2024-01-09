Brownsville Lopez’s Granado is The Herald/Star Defensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year – Chalene Granado, Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Lopez’s Chalene Granado had a terrific season defensively without wearing the libero shirt.

Granado, a sophomore, finished with 659 digs as a setter playing in a 5-1 for Brownsville Lopez this season. Granado said she did her best on defense to help out the back row.

Granado is also expected to be a key player for Lopez’s softball team this season as well. Being a dual-athlete has helped Granado be a better teammate she said, as well as being able to take on pressure moments.

The sophomore has two years left and is hoping the Lobos can make it back to the playoffs next season after missing out in 2023.