To this day, Elaiza Martinez remembers one of her first blocks during a Boys & Girls league match. It was one of those “no doubt about it” blocks that immediately turned her from a middle blocker to an “Intimidator.”

That one play created a blocking monster. Last season, Martinez tallied 183 blocks as the Gladiators completed a 29-10 overall record and finished second in District 30-5A at 12-2. Martinez ended her season with 183 blocks, good for 25th in the nation. More than 150 of those blocks were solos –placing her in the top 10 nationwide. In comparison, Prosper’s Ayden Ames, the 6-foot-4 middle for Class 6A Prosper and a Texas commit, tallied 165 blocks last season en route to being named the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year.

Martinez’s defensive prowess at the net and ability to “put the roof on things” have earned her The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Defensive Player/Blocker of the Year.

Depending on which side of the net you were on, she was either a momentum killer or a momentum starter,

“With her at the net, we can do so many other things defensively,” head coach Angie Garcia said. “Sometimes it’s just best to stay out of her way and let her go at it alone up front and for us to be ready defensively for if a ball bounces off her.”

But for those who think they just have to worry about her on defense will have a mighty surprise coming their way. Martinez eclipsed 500 kills for the second straight season and ended her career with 1300-plus kills, hitting above .290 in each of her past two seasons.

There’s no doubt Roma will miss Martinez, a once in generation type player. Meanwhile, the rest of the district will undoubtedly rejoice.