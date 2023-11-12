Only have a minute? Listen instead
MISSION — The city hosted a Veterans Day ceremony and flag laying event here Saturday morning at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.
Throughout the ceremony, the National Anthem played followed by a prayer and guest speakers Mary Dale and Tony Dale. The ceremony also featured the 21-gun salute and taps along with laying flags on the gravestones.
“Thank you to the Mission and surrounding communities for always supporting Texas Veterans and their families,” the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
. stated on Facebook
Alexandria Gibson, 9, places a flag on a grave during a Veterans Day ceremony and flag laying at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Color guard members during a Veterans Day ceremony and flag laying at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Elda Morales, 4, salutes as rain falls during a Veterans Day ceremony and flag laying at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Color guard members bow their head during prayer at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery during a Veterans Day ceremony and flag laying on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
