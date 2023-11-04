Teen killed, woman critical after rural Edinburg shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead

One teenager is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in the 7200 block of Iowa road early Saturday morning, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said via social media.

Guerra said via Twitter/X that deputies responded to the rural Edinburg location at around 3:39 a.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.

Witnesses told deputies that two people were shot and taken to a local hospital.

According to the sheriff, a 17-year-old person died as a result of a gunshot wound, and one adult female remains in critical condition.

The victims’ identities have not been released yet and the investigation remains ongoing.