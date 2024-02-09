Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation to hold town halls

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation on Monday kicks off a new strategic planning process for creating a blueprint for future economic development and community development growth Brownsville and the region.

It starts with four public, town hall-style Town Talks in Brownsville, the first of which is scheduled for Monday at the Main Branch Library.

BCIC brought onboard an economic development consortium, Economic Development BY DESIGN, to develop the strategic plan and lead the extensive community engagement process. The four Town Talks, in English and Spanish, are part of the community-led strategic plan to gather public input. The effort also will include a series of focus groups with business and community leaders, and one-one-one interviews with city leadership.

BCIC is seeking feedback on a 10-year vision for the greater Brownsville region, community development needs, economic development challenges and opportunities, and other questions. The idea is to use that feedback toward creation of a new strategic plan, establishing a blueprint for future growth and prosperity.

“Choosing the Economic Development BY DESIGN to craft our blueprint for future prosperity is a testament to our commitment to strategic growth and inclusive community development,” said BCIC President and CEO Cori Pena. “Together, we pave the way for a thriving future that lifts up every member of our community.”

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. said the city’s strength is in the diversity of its voices, and invited everyone to attend.

“These town hall meetings are among your best platforms to be heard, contribute, and shape our city’s future,” he said. “Your insights and experiences are the keys to building a more inclusive and prosperous Brownsville for all.”

Town Talks

Feb 12, 5:30-7 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Main Branch Library, 2600 Central Blvd.

Feb 13, 5:30-7 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Southmost Branch Library, 4320 Southmost Blvd.

Feb 14, 10:15-11:45 a.m., doors open at 9:45 a.m.

EBridge Center for Business & Commercialization, 1304 E. Adams St.

Feb. 15, 5:30-7 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

EBridge Center for Business & Commercialization, 1304 E. Adams St.

The Town Talks are free to the public. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at surveymonkey.com/r/VR22GCM.