RGV Boys Basketball Schedule and Scores – 2/5/24 – 2/10/24

By
Bryan Ramos
-
La Feria (top left), Port Isabel (top right), Harlingen High (bottom left) and Los Fresnos (bottom right) at RGV Basketball Media Days. Photos by Andrew Cordero.

VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Monday’s Games – Feb. 5

District 32-4A

Brownsville Jubilee 91, Brownsville Harmony 29

Grulla 46, Raymondville 43

Hidalgo 35, Zapata 33

Port Isabel 72, La Feria 55

District 32-3A

Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 71, Monte Alto 38

Rio Hondo def. Brownsville IDEA Frontier, Forfeit

Lyford 74, Weslaco IDEA Pike 48

Santa Rosa 93, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 24

 

Tuesday’s Games – Feb. 6

District 31-6A

Edinburg North 88, Edinburg Economedes 32

La Joya High 64, Mission High 49

Edinburg High 58, PSJA High 41

District 32-6A

Brownsville Hanna 70, Brownsville Rivera 41

Harlingen High 54, Los Fresnos 47

Weslaco High 43, San Benito 24

District 30-5A

Laredo Cigarroa 50, La Joya Palmview 42

Laredo Martin 45, Mission Veterans 29

Laredo Nixon 90, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 37

Rio Grande City 57, Roma 43

District 31-5A

McAllen High 126, Valley View 39

Edinburg Vela 63, PSJA Memorial 28

McAllen Rowe 63, PSJA North 37

McAllen Memorial 73, PSJA Southwest 35

Sharyland Pioneer 49, Sharyland High 29

District 32-5A

Weslaco East 65, Harlingen South 54

Brownsville Lopez 93, Donna North 47

Brownsville Pace 56, Mercedes 29

Brownsville Porter 52, Donna High 39

Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-3A

Edinburg IDEA 52, Pharr Vanguard 50

Edinburg IDEA Quest 58, Edinburg Vanguard 42

North Mission IDEA 86, Alamo Vanguard 35

District 32-2A

Riviera-Kaufer 91, La Villa 29

Santa Maria 51, Agua Dulce 37

District 32-1A

San Perlita 66, San Isidro 51

TAPPS

TMI 56, Brownsville St. Joseph 48

Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy 69, South Texas Christian Academy 27

Thursday’s Games – Feb. 8

TAPPS

Edinburg Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy 48

Friday’s Games – Feb. 9

District 31-6A

Edinburg North at La Joya High, 7:30 p.m.

Mission High at Edinburg High, 7:30 p.m.

PSJA High at Edinburg Economedes, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-6A

Brownsville Rivera at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.

Harlingen High at Weslaco High, 7:30 p.m.

San Benito at Brownsville Hanna, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

La Joya Palmview at Laredo Martin, 7 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa at Mission Veterans, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande City at Laredo Nixon, 7 p.m.

Roma at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen High at McAllen Rowe, 7:30 p.m.

McAllen Memorial at PSJA North, 7:30 pm.

PSJA Memorial at Sharyland High, 7:30 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at Edinburg Vela, 7:30 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at Valley View, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-5A

Brownsville Lopez at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.

Donna North at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Mercedes, 7:30 p..m.

Harlingen South at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-4A

Brownsville Harmony at Port Isabel, 8 p.m.

Grulla at Brownsville Jubilee, 8 p.m.

Hidalgo at Raymondville, 8 p.m.

La Feria at Zapata, 8 p.m.

District 31-3A

Edinburg Vanguard at Edinburg IDEA, 7 p.m.

Edinburg IDEA Quest at North Mission IDEA, 7 p.m.

Pharr Vanguard at Pharr IDEA, 7 p.m.

District 32-3A

Brownsville IDEA Frontier at Progreso, 7 p.m.

Brownsville IDEA Riverview at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

Brownsville IDEA Sports Park at Weslaco IDEA Pike, 7 p.m.

Monte Alto at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.

District 32-2A

La Villa at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

District 32-1A

San Perlita at McMullen County, 6 p.m.

TAPPS

Brownsville St. Joseph 76, St. Mary’s 70, OT

 

 

VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES

Monday’s Game

District 32-4A

PORT ISABEL 72, LA FERIA 55

Lions                       14 18   12  11 —         55

Tarpons                   16 22   20  14 —         72

LA FERIA (55): Kyle Aguirre 23; Evan Lopez 12; Noah Rosales 8; Jaden Martinez 3; Sam Guajardo 2.

PORT ISABEL (72): Christian Smith 19; Jeffrey Smith 19; Aiden Sanchez 15; Cleveland Smith 8; Shaun Moore 7; Michael Bryant 4.

Tuesday’s Games

District 31-6A

LA JOYA HIGH 64, MISSION HIGH 49

Coyotes                   18 14   18  14 —         64

Eagles                    12 11     8  18 —         49

LA JOYA HIGH (64): H. Morales 16; D. Treviño 13; O. Benoit 11; L. Hinojosa 9; L. Villarreal 9; S. Gomez 2; D. Pitts 2; T. Garcia 2.

MISSION HIGH (49): Isaac R. 21; Izzy C. 10; Leo V. 10; Chris K. 4; Alexis A. 2; Jet V. 2.

District 32-6A

HARLINGEN HIGH 54, LOS FRESNOS 47

Cardinals               13   9   17  15 —         54

Falcons                    12 9   10  13 —         47

HARLINGEN HIGH (54): Luis Rodriguez 17; Ruben Gonzalez 12; Ashton Barajas 8; Ernesto Aleman 6; Andrew Galdamez 5; Alex Hernandez 3; Marcus Gutierrez 2; JC Aleman 1.

LOS FRESNOS (47): JJ Salazar 16; Andrew Munoz 11; Dylan Cervantes 7; Gio Galvan 6; Eric Salazar 5; Jude Barreda 2.

District 30-5A

RIO GRANDE CITY 57, ROMA 43

Rattlers                12 15   10  20 —         57

Gladiators            13   9   11  10 —         43

RIO GRANDE CITY (57): Diego Martinez 14; Roel Rodriguez III 12; Eduardo Chapa III 7; Leo Lopez 6; Louie Pena 5; Dante Hinojosa 5; PJ Rodriguez Jr. 4; Ezzy Garcia 2; Louie Falcon 1; Giovanni Valenciana 1.

ROMA (43): JC Saenz 13; Narrdo Saenz 10; Jediah Baker 10; David Galan 4; Cesar Zuniga 2; Edward Ramirez 2; Fernando Lozano 2.

District 31-5A

EDINBURG VELA 63, PSJA MEMORIAL 28

Wolverines          10 11     3    4 —         28

SaberCats             15 17   18  13 —         63

PSJA MEMORIAL (28): Jared Garcia 18; Andrew Anzaldua 5; Ale 4 Guerra; Ryan Reyna 1.

EDINBURG VELA (63): Axel Garza 20; EJ Avelar 11; JP Olivarez 8; Jordan Bustamante 7; Diego Salinas 6; Anthony Moreno 3; Sam Sepulveda 2; Derek Warkentine 2; Aden Ybarra 2; Jesse Contreras 2.

District 32-5A

WESLACO EAST 65, HARLINGEN SOUTH 54

WESLACO EAST (65): Zion Rodriguez 19; Alex Martinez 15; Jediah Rivens 13; EJ Garza 8; Emi Duran 6.

