RGV Boys Basketball Schedule and Scores – 2/5/24 – 2/10/24

VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Monday’s Games – Feb. 5
District 32-4A
Brownsville Jubilee 91, Brownsville Harmony 29
Grulla 46, Raymondville 43
Hidalgo 35, Zapata 33
Port Isabel 72, La Feria 55
District 32-3A
Brownsville IDEA Sports Park 71, Monte Alto 38
Rio Hondo def. Brownsville IDEA Frontier, Forfeit
Lyford 74, Weslaco IDEA Pike 48
Santa Rosa 93, Brownsville IDEA Riverview 24
Tuesday’s Games – Feb. 6
District 31-6A
Edinburg North 88, Edinburg Economedes 32
La Joya High 64, Mission High 49
Edinburg High 58, PSJA High 41
District 32-6A
Brownsville Hanna 70, Brownsville Rivera 41
Harlingen High 54, Los Fresnos 47
Weslaco High 43, San Benito 24
District 30-5A
Laredo Cigarroa 50, La Joya Palmview 42
Laredo Martin 45, Mission Veterans 29
Laredo Nixon 90, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 37
Rio Grande City 57, Roma 43
District 31-5A
McAllen High 126, Valley View 39
Edinburg Vela 63, PSJA Memorial 28
McAllen Rowe 63, PSJA North 37
McAllen Memorial 73, PSJA Southwest 35
Sharyland Pioneer 49, Sharyland High 29
District 32-5A
Weslaco East 65, Harlingen South 54
Brownsville Lopez 93, Donna North 47
Brownsville Pace 56, Mercedes 29
Brownsville Porter 52, Donna High 39
Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-3A
Edinburg IDEA 52, Pharr Vanguard 50
Edinburg IDEA Quest 58, Edinburg Vanguard 42
North Mission IDEA 86, Alamo Vanguard 35
District 32-2A
Riviera-Kaufer 91, La Villa 29
Santa Maria 51, Agua Dulce 37
District 32-1A
San Perlita 66, San Isidro 51
TAPPS
TMI 56, Brownsville St. Joseph 48
Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy 69, South Texas Christian Academy 27
Thursday’s Games – Feb. 8
TAPPS
Edinburg Harvest Christian Academy 60, Alamo Macedonian Christian Academy 48
Friday’s Games – Feb. 9
District 31-6A
Edinburg North at La Joya High, 7:30 p.m.
Mission High at Edinburg High, 7:30 p.m.
PSJA High at Edinburg Economedes, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.
Harlingen High at Weslaco High, 7:30 p.m.
San Benito at Brownsville Hanna, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
La Joya Palmview at Laredo Martin, 7 p.m.
Laredo Cigarroa at Mission Veterans, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande City at Laredo Nixon, 7 p.m.
Roma at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen High at McAllen Rowe, 7:30 p.m.
McAllen Memorial at PSJA North, 7:30 pm.
PSJA Memorial at Sharyland High, 7:30 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at Edinburg Vela, 7:30 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at Valley View, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-5A
Brownsville Lopez at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.
Donna North at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Mercedes, 7:30 p..m.
Harlingen South at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
Brownsville Harmony at Port Isabel, 8 p.m.
Grulla at Brownsville Jubilee, 8 p.m.
Hidalgo at Raymondville, 8 p.m.
La Feria at Zapata, 8 p.m.
District 31-3A
Edinburg Vanguard at Edinburg IDEA, 7 p.m.
Edinburg IDEA Quest at North Mission IDEA, 7 p.m.
Pharr Vanguard at Pharr IDEA, 7 p.m.
District 32-3A
Brownsville IDEA Frontier at Progreso, 7 p.m.
Brownsville IDEA Riverview at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.
Brownsville IDEA Sports Park at Weslaco IDEA Pike, 7 p.m.
Monte Alto at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.
District 32-2A
La Villa at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
District 32-1A
San Perlita at McMullen County, 6 p.m.
TAPPS
Brownsville St. Joseph 76, St. Mary’s 70, OT
Monday’s Game
District 32-4A
PORT ISABEL 72, LA FERIA 55
Lions 14 18 12 11 — 55
Tarpons 16 22 20 14 — 72
LA FERIA (55): Kyle Aguirre 23; Evan Lopez 12; Noah Rosales 8; Jaden Martinez 3; Sam Guajardo 2.
PORT ISABEL (72): Christian Smith 19; Jeffrey Smith 19; Aiden Sanchez 15; Cleveland Smith 8; Shaun Moore 7; Michael Bryant 4.
Tuesday’s Games
District 31-6A
LA JOYA HIGH 64, MISSION HIGH 49
Coyotes 18 14 18 14 — 64
Eagles 12 11 8 18 — 49
LA JOYA HIGH (64): H. Morales 16; D. Treviño 13; O. Benoit 11; L. Hinojosa 9; L. Villarreal 9; S. Gomez 2; D. Pitts 2; T. Garcia 2.
MISSION HIGH (49): Isaac R. 21; Izzy C. 10; Leo V. 10; Chris K. 4; Alexis A. 2; Jet V. 2.
District 32-6A
HARLINGEN HIGH 54, LOS FRESNOS 47
Cardinals 13 9 17 15 — 54
Falcons 12 9 10 13 — 47
HARLINGEN HIGH (54): Luis Rodriguez 17; Ruben Gonzalez 12; Ashton Barajas 8; Ernesto Aleman 6; Andrew Galdamez 5; Alex Hernandez 3; Marcus Gutierrez 2; JC Aleman 1.
LOS FRESNOS (47): JJ Salazar 16; Andrew Munoz 11; Dylan Cervantes 7; Gio Galvan 6; Eric Salazar 5; Jude Barreda 2.
District 30-5A
RIO GRANDE CITY 57, ROMA 43
Rattlers 12 15 10 20 — 57
Gladiators 13 9 11 10 — 43
RIO GRANDE CITY (57): Diego Martinez 14; Roel Rodriguez III 12; Eduardo Chapa III 7; Leo Lopez 6; Louie Pena 5; Dante Hinojosa 5; PJ Rodriguez Jr. 4; Ezzy Garcia 2; Louie Falcon 1; Giovanni Valenciana 1.
ROMA (43): JC Saenz 13; Narrdo Saenz 10; Jediah Baker 10; David Galan 4; Cesar Zuniga 2; Edward Ramirez 2; Fernando Lozano 2.
District 31-5A
EDINBURG VELA 63, PSJA MEMORIAL 28
Wolverines 10 11 3 4 — 28
SaberCats 15 17 18 13 — 63
PSJA MEMORIAL (28): Jared Garcia 18; Andrew Anzaldua 5; Ale 4 Guerra; Ryan Reyna 1.
EDINBURG VELA (63): Axel Garza 20; EJ Avelar 11; JP Olivarez 8; Jordan Bustamante 7; Diego Salinas 6; Anthony Moreno 3; Sam Sepulveda 2; Derek Warkentine 2; Aden Ybarra 2; Jesse Contreras 2.
District 32-5A
WESLACO EAST 65, HARLINGEN SOUTH 54
WESLACO EAST (65): Zion Rodriguez 19; Alex Martinez 15; Jediah Rivens 13; EJ Garza 8; Emi Duran 6.