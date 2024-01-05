Rosca de Reyes highlights Three Kings Day in Valley communities

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Also known as Epiphany, “Dia de los Reyes” is meant to honor the Three Wise Men, or Three Kings, who were said to have visited the infant Jesus and brought him gifts. The day marks the end of the Christmas season.

In the Rio Grande Valley, the occasion is marked by heavenly aromas and baby Jesuses, as well as a feeling of festiveness that began at Christmastime and continues well beyond the New Year.

La Mexicana Bakery in Edinburg is no stranger to said smells and joys as the eatery gets into the holiday spirit and stays there well beyond Dia de los Reyes passes, as customers continue to make orders for the Rosca de Reyes well into February.

Roscas are the traditional oval cakes topped with membrillo. They also conceal a baby Jesus somewhere inside which if discovered, the finder must then make tamales for the others who ate from the rosca, at least according to tradition.

Hector Davila of La Mexicana opened the business’ doors to The Monitor on Friday for a little walkthrough of their preparation, just in time for Three Kings Day.

He did not, however, show us where the baby Jesus was hiding in the roscas being prepared at the time.