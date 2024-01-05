San Benito man accused in New Year’s Day Stripe’s robbery gets $150K bond

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A judge ordered a 27-year-old San Benito man held on $150,000 bail after charging him with the early New Year’s Day aggravated robbery during which he allegedly pointed a gun a convenience store clerk.

The judge charged Reynaldo Lugo IV with the first-degree felony in connection with the 3:54 a.m. Jan. 1 robbery of a Stripes convenience store at Williams Road and the Interstate 69 frontage road, officials stated in a press release.

“During the commission of the offense, the male subject displayed and pointed a firearm at (a) clerk while demanding money from the cash register,” they stated.