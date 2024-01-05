State Highway 4 in Brownsville to get $20M makeover

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Road construction is coming to International Boulevard/State Highway 4 in Brownsville for more than two years, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

A three-phase, $20 million TxDOT project to convert more than 4,300 feet of the major artery from I-69E Frontage Road to Magnetek Drive is scheduled to begin Jan. 15, according to a TxDOT spokesman, who said federal and state highway funds are paying for 100% of the project.

The first phase will involve converting the pavement from asphalt to concrete, building continuous sidewalks, adding new signs and pavement markings, and upgrading the storm sewer system along International from I-69E Frontage Road to Taft Street, though traffic will be affected all the way to Magnetek Avenue, TxDOT said.

No completion schedule is available for any of the three phases yet. The spokesman said TxDOT allows the contractor 45 days after starting work to submit a complete project schedule, and that the third phase is expected to be complete in April 2026.

Phase two construction will take place from Magnetek Drive to State Highway 48, and traffic will be affected from Harding Street to State Highway 48. The third phase involve Taft Street to Magnetek Avenue. Traffic will be affected from Roosevelt Street to Arthur Street.

During each phase of construction, one lane in each direction will be available, with a center two-way left turn lane, TxDOT said. The project is a priority because the roadway is a heavy-weight corridor, handling abundant heavy truck traffic, that hasn’t been rehabilitated in several years, the spokesman said.

“By reconstructing the roadway now, we will prevent future roadway failures that could cause longer and bigger impacts on our traveling public and adjacent businesses,” he said.

As with all work zones, motorists are advised to “stay vigilant and obey all posted warning signs and traffic control devices,” TxDOT said.