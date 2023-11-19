Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday endorsed former President Donald Trump for his 2024 bid during a campaign stop in the Rio Grande Valley.

Trump joined Abbott at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg for an event the governor has held yearly since he launched his border initiative, Operation Lonestar, in 2021.

Since then, Abbott hosts a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and members of the Texas National Guard each year.

Read the full story here.

National guardsmen before the start of a Thanksgiving luncheon at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The staging area for Donald Trump at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Media is seen on the high riser before Trump’s arrival at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
National Guardsman prepare several vehicles before the start of a Thanksgiving luncheon at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Preparations are done before Trump’s arrival at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
National Guardsman prepare several vehicles before the start of a Thanksgiving luncheon at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A Trump supporter wears his colorful shirt and carries a small stuffed bear before Trump takes the stage at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The crowd waits for Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott speak during a Thanksgiving luncheon Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump takes a selfie with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump talks with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump laughs with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump during a Thanksgiving luncheon at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
National Guardsmen take photos of former President Donald Trump during a Thanksgiving luncheon at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A crowd waits to see former President Donald Trump take the podium at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump waits to be introduced to the crowd at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump waves goodbye to the crowd that gathered at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he says goodbye to the crowd that gathered at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump signs a cap for a supporter at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump serves DPS troopers during a Thanksgiving luncheon at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala, right, during a Thanksgiving luncheon with Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
The crowd anticipates former President Donald Trump at the South Texas International Airport Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Former President Donald Trump during a Thanksgiving luncheon at South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR