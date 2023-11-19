Former President Donald Trump in Edinburg to visit DPS troopers

By
Mark Reagan
-
Former U.S President Donald Trump speaks near a section of the border wall on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Pharr, Texas. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

EDINBURG — Former President Donald Trump is expected to join Gov. Greg Abbott here on Sunday to visit with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lonestar on the border.

Trump and Abbott are planning to greet the troopers and serve meals to them as well as to members of the Texas National Guard.

DPS Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Border Czar Mike Banks and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd are also expected to be at the event.

This is Trump’s fourth visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

Journalists gather on a foggy early Sunday morning, Nov. 19, 2023, in preparation for President Donald Trump’s visit at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

 

The following are live updates as they develop.

9:22 p.m.

Supporters of Trump are now being let in, many dressed in red. Country music is playing as everyone settles in.

9:39 p.m.

The Trump supporters here are definitely in a festive mood and are taking a lot of selfies as they mingle

10:06 a.m.

There will be around 250 DPS troopers and Texas National Guard members present at the Thanksgiving luncheon where Trump and Abbott will speak. Rough estimate of around 80 Trump supporters outside, working on getting actual count from press people.

10:19 a.m.

Nearly 300 Trump supporters are expected to attend, but organizers aren’t sure if they are all from the RGV.

10:54 a.m.

We are in the hangar now as Trump and Abbott are anticipated to arrive soon as troopers and soldiers are served tacos.

11:12 a.m.

We’re hearing 20 minutes before Abbott and Trump arrive for the Thanksgiving luncheon.

DPS troopers and Texas National Guard members are seen before the start of a Thanksgiving luncheon Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. Former President Donald Trump is expected to join Gov. Greg Abbott to greet and serve meals to the law enforcement officials. (Courtesy: Mark Reagan/The Monitor/X)

12 p.m. 

DPS Director Steve McCraw arrives.

DPS Director Steve McCraw is seen Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, before the start of a Thanksgiving luncheon in Edinburg. Former President Donald Trump is expected to join Gov. Greg Abbott to greet and serve meals to DPS troopers and members of the Texas National Guard. (Courtesy: Mark Reagan/The Monitor/X)

12:03 p.m. 

Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott arrive as they prepare to serve lunch.

Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott, left, are seen Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, during a Thanksgiving luncheon in Edinburg. (Courtesy: Mark Reagan/The Monitor/X)

12:05 p.m.

Trump and Abbott greet attendees and begin to serve food.

Former President Donald Trump serves food Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, during a Thanksgiving luncheon in Edinburg. (Courtesy: Mark Reagan/The Monitor/X)

12:16 p.m. 

Much of the same right now, Trump and Abbott continue to serve meals with Trump taking a selfie with nearly anyone in line who asks.

12:21 p.m.

Line is going fast, expecting a group photo inside with law enforcement officials and soldiers then we’ll head back out.

12:28 p.m.

As food continues to be served, many law enforcement officials and soldiers also ask for selfies. Even an officer with the McAllen Police Department, with a Trump shirt on hand, is hoping to get an autograph.

Former President Donald Trump, right, poses with a Texas National Guard member as he and Gov. Greg Abbott host a Thanksgiving luncheon Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Law enforcement officials and soldiers take photos and videos of former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott during a Thanksgiving luncheon Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

12:35 p.m.

Remarks inside expected soon, Trump will also speak outside.

Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott speak during a Thanksgiving luncheon Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

12:44 p.m.

Trump hinted during comments in the DPS hangar at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg that Abbott will be endorsing him.

Listen to his full remarks here.

12:48 p.m. 

Back outside as supporters try to get a glimpse of Trump as he tours DPS assets prior to taking the stage

The scene outside the DPS hangar at the South Texas International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Edinburg. As former President Donald Trump tours DPS’ assets, his supporters try to catch a glimpse of him. (Courtesy: Mark Reagan/The Monitor/X)

1:12 p.m. 

Abbott just endorsed Trump for the presidency and now Trump has taken the stage in a red MAGA hat.

