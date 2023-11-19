Former President Donald Trump in Edinburg to visit DPS troopers

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Former President Donald Trump is expected to join Gov. Greg Abbott here on Sunday to visit with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working Operation Lonestar on the border.

Trump and Abbott are planning to greet the troopers and serve meals to them as well as to members of the Texas National Guard.

DPS Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Border Czar Mike Banks and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd are also expected to be at the event.

This is Trump’s fourth visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

The following are live updates as they develop.

9:22 p.m.

Supporters of Trump are now being let in, many dressed in red. Country music is playing as everyone settles in.

9:39 p.m.

The Trump supporters here are definitely in a festive mood and are taking a lot of selfies as they mingle

10:06 a.m.

There will be around 250 DPS troopers and Texas National Guard members present at the Thanksgiving luncheon where Trump and Abbott will speak. Rough estimate of around 80 Trump supporters outside, working on getting actual count from press people.

10:19 a.m.

Nearly 300 Trump supporters are expected to attend, but organizers aren’t sure if they are all from the RGV.

10:54 a.m.

We are in the hangar now as Trump and Abbott are anticipated to arrive soon as troopers and soldiers are served tacos.

11:12 a.m.

We’re hearing 20 minutes before Abbott and Trump arrive for the Thanksgiving luncheon.

12 p.m.

DPS Director Steve McCraw arrives.

12:03 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott arrive as they prepare to serve lunch.

12:05 p.m.

Trump and Abbott greet attendees and begin to serve food.

12:16 p.m.

Much of the same right now, Trump and Abbott continue to serve meals with Trump taking a selfie with nearly anyone in line who asks.

12:21 p.m.

Line is going fast, expecting a group photo inside with law enforcement officials and soldiers then we’ll head back out.

12:28 p.m.

As food continues to be served, many law enforcement officials and soldiers also ask for selfies. Even an officer with the McAllen Police Department, with a Trump shirt on hand, is hoping to get an autograph.

12:35 p.m.

Remarks inside expected soon, Trump will also speak outside.

12:44 p.m.

Trump hinted during comments in the DPS hangar at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg that Abbott will be endorsing him.

Listen to his full remarks here.

12:48 p.m.

Back outside as supporters try to get a glimpse of Trump as he tours DPS assets prior to taking the stage

1:12 p.m.

Abbott just endorsed Trump for the presidency and now Trump has taken the stage in a red MAGA hat.