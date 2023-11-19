Falls accepts internship with German-based automotive supplier company

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Chipman Falls, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechatronics Technology at Texas State Technical College, recently accepted an internship at Vitesco Technologies in Seguin.

His decision to apply for an internship started when he met some Vitesco representatives during a recent employer spotlight at TSTC.

“Their presentation was informative,” he said. “They also invited us to Seguin for a tour of their facilities. I enjoyed what I saw. I have been hired for an internship as an equipment maintenance technician. I hope it will turn into a full-time career.”

Keith Klepac, strategic maintenance manager for Vitesco Technologies, said Falls will spend three months training to be an equipment maintenance technician.

“Chipman will be responsible for troubleshooting automation equipment in our automotive electronics factory,” he said. “Students from TSTC bring a valuable skill set to the electronics manufacturing industry, combining mechanical and electrical knowledge. Their hands-on training equips them with problem-solving abilities, adaptability and an understanding of automated systems. That will prepare them for the dynamic challenges of the field.”

Falls said the hands-on assignments prepared him for his internship, which will begin in January.

“I have enjoyed the Industrial Control Devices course,” he said. “For a hands-on assignment, the class had to wire a push button to control a motor that would go forward and a light would turn on. Then we wired a different push button to move the opposite direction and a different light would turn on.”

Falls credits his internship opportunity to many people at TSTC.

“My instructors gave me confidence so I can interview with various employers and explain my strengths,” he said. “The education that I’ve gained from TSTC will give me a strong foundation for my future.”

Ramiro Magboo, a TSTC Mechatronics Technology instructor, said Falls has an eagerness to learn because he has a passion for the industry.

“Chipman is a focused student who thoroughly completes his assignments in a timely manner,” he said. “His maturity demonstrates that he’s ready to work and make an impact wherever he gets hired for his career.”

According to onetonline.org, electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians can earn around $62,970 a year. The website projected that there would be a 14% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers Mechatronics Technology at the Harlingen campus, where students can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is currently underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.