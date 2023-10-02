Only have a minute? Listen instead

Taco Bell has announced that it will begin serving Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce on Oct. 12, the first time it’s gone national with a vegan product.

Nacho Fries actually returned to the menu for a limited time Sept. 28, but the vegan version of the sauce’s release is still over a week off.

Taco Bell takes pride in its ability to adapt its dishes to vegetarian tastes and maintains a page on its website called Veggie Cravings, currently featuring 18 items marked with a green diamond with the letter “V,” meaning vegetarian. Nacho Fries do not carry the symbol.

The Irvine, California-based fast food giant calls the vegan cheese sauce proprietary. It was tested in Hollywood last June as part of an entrée called a Vegan Crunchwrap. The sauce tested well, according to a news release.

The seasoned fries are already certified vegan, the news release said.

This time around, Nacho Fries come in a large size with a suggested price of $2.99 in addition to regular for $2.19. Prices vary by location.

Information: tacobell.com

